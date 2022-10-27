CHEYENNE – A new report projects all of the state’s major revenue streams will exceed previous forecasts, with an extra $329 million in general fund and budget reserve account revenues expected this fiscal year.

The total estimate for the 2023-24 biennium increased by close to $738 million since January, according to the October Consensus Revenue Estimating Group report, released Wednesday. CREG co-Chairman Don Richards cited increased oil and natural gas prices, higher sales and use taxes and modest capital gains from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, or LSRA, better known as the “rainy-day fund.”

