CHEYENNE – The May 2021 issue of the Wyoming Insight is available at via Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division website, http://eadiv.state.wy.us/.
The Wyoming Insight serves as an energy index and business indicators report for the state. Highlights from this month's issue include the following:
- Oil prices stay above $60, gas prices increase – "The West Texas Intermediate monthly average price for crude oil was $65.17 per bbl. in May," said Dylan Bainer, principal economist for the state's Economic Analysis Division. Average active oil rigs were eight in May, increasing from six rigs in April, while the conventional gas rig count stayed at one. The May 2021 natural gas price at the Opal Hub averaged $2.75 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), $0.13 higher than the April 2021 average and $1.15 higher than the average a year ago.
- Mining sales & use tax revenues continue to suffer; statewide collections improve – "May sales and use tax collections from the mining sector were down $1.9 million (-29.3%) compared to May last year," according to Bainer. Total statewide collections were up $6.7 million (+13.7%) compared to May 2020. May 2020 is the month when statewide sales and use tax collections were at its lowest point during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Mining employment continues to experience large declines – "Mining employment in the state decreased by 3,500 jobs (-19.3%) year-over-year in April," said Bainer. This is the 16th consecutive month the mining sector has experienced year-over-year declines in employment.