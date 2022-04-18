...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
430...431...432...433...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 430, 431, 432 and 433.
* WIND...Southwest to west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 9 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan speaks during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Friday, March 4, 2022, at The Metropolitan Downtown. Buchanan spoke about elections and what to expect during the 2022 election in Cheyenne. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan announced Monday that he plans to seek re-election this year.
"I am asking for your continued support, as there is more to be done," he stated in his announcement press release. "I have some great ideas on how we can continue to give our customers world-class service, and how we can ensure our elections remain secure and efficient."
Buchanan was appointed to the position in 2018 by former Gov. Matt Mead following the resignation of Ed Murray. Buchanan ran for re-election that November and won the general election.
During the past four years, Buchanan said he has met the goals he set out to achieve. He shared that his team saw a year-to-year revenue increase of more than 9% annually out of the Business Division, helping the state to remain tax-friendly. He said they also deployed secure and efficient election equipment for the 2020 election season and updated election codes, culminating in the passage of a voter identification measure.
"My office participated in a major update to the notary laws in Wyoming, as well as a rewrite of our security laws that were over 40 years old, which brought both areas into the 21st century," he said. "This was essential to Wyoming business and commerce, and protecting Wyoming citizens."
The official said he hopes to keep the momentum going if he is re-elected, and told constituents he is ready to hear their ideas during the campaign.