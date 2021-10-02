CHEYENNE – The Wyoming County Commissioners Association has presented state Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, with the group’s 2021 Legislator of the Year award at its annual fall awards banquet.
Nethercott currently serves as the chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In that role, there is an incredible amount of information to digest, the issues are complex and contentious, and the meetings are long and arduous. Nethercott handles the pressure with an admirable amount of aplomb, according to a WCCA news release.
She responds quickly and thoroughly to commissioners and WCCA staff and proactively obtains commissioner input on pending legislation. Regardless of the issue, Nethercott always considers county roles and interests.
“Tara is, without a doubt, the sort of legislator Wyoming needs in Cheyenne. No one devotes more time evaluating issues or manages the workload better,” said Jim Willox, Converse County commissioner and WCCA president. “Her decisions are thoughtful and made with Wyoming’s best interests in mind. Laramie County is well-represented and should take pride in electing someone of Tara’s caliber.”
The WCCA Legislator of the Year award is given to an exceptional member of the Legislature who goes above and beyond for the benefit of all Wyoming citizens.