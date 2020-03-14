CHEYENNE – Wyoming Sens. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, and Henry “Hank” Coe, R-Cody, who have served in the Legislature for a combined 60 years, announced they will not seek reelection this fall.
“Serving in the Wyoming State Legislature has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Bebout said in a statement. “The people who are a part of this important process – from the legislators, to the staff and volunteers, to the citizens who come from every corner of the state to advocate for issues important to them – are the best of the best, and I’ve been proud to work alongside them. I’ve always believed in leaving things better than you found them, and after four decades in the Legislature, I hope that I have. I look forward to watching the next generations of Wyoming leaders usher our great state into the future.”
“The Wyoming Legislature continues to be one of the most effective and civil deliberate bodies in the nation. It is my sincere hope that this tradition will continue and Wyoming can be an example to the rest of the nation,” Coe said in a statement. “Serving in the Senate has been a true honor and a privilege. I’m eternally grateful to the people of Park County who put their faith in me to represent them for so many years. To my community, friends, family, fellow lawmakers and the exceptional legislative staff, I say thank you.”
“Over the last four decades, Senator Bebout and Senator Coe have been conservative giants in the Wyoming Legislature,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement. “Wyoming’s small businesses and energy leaders have had no greater ally than Senator Bebout. He has worked diligently to clear the way for our main street businesses to thrive and cut through the bureaucratic red tape that kept much of our natural resources under lock key.”
“As chair of the Senate Education Committee for the past 17 years, Senator Coe has led the charge to improve the quality of education here in Wyoming. His legacy will be felt in Wyoming for generations.” Gordon continued, “I join the people of Wyoming in thanking both Senator Bebout and Senator Coe for their tremendous service. Thank you old friends.”
A Fremont County native, Bebout was a member of the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1987 to 2000 where he served as House majority floor leader and speaker of the House. He was elected to the Senate in 2007, where he also served as vice president, majority floor leader and Senate president. For the past two years, Bebout has been chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Coe was first elected to the Wyoming Senate in 1988. He served as Senate vice president, majority floor leader and president. He has been chair of the Senate Education Committee since 2003.