The Wyoming Department of Administration & Information's Economic Analysis Division reports on employment by industry in the three months through June compared to the year-ago period. Screenshot on Tuesday from Monday's report.
The Wyoming Department of Administration & Information's Economic Analysis Division reports total taxable sales grew 16.5% in the three months through June compared to the year-ago period. Screenshot on Tuesday from Monday's report.
CHEYENNE – Some sectors in Wyoming have recovered all of the jobs lost during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, while other industries have not regained all of the staff they had in the second quarter of 2019.
These and other economic statistics are contained in a newly released report from the state. Overall employment in the Equality State was down by 6,500 workers, or 2.3% of the total, from before the pandemic.
The headline numbers were "mostly dragged down by the mining industry (-5,300 or -25.1%) and government (-2,300 or -3.3%)," said a Monday email from Wenlin Liu, the chief economist at the Department of Administration & Information's Economic Analysis Division.
Some industries are doing better. "Employment in retail trade and professional & business services had already surpassed the pre-COVID level by approximately 1,100 jobs," according to the email. "Leisure & hospitality, the largest private sector employer, also recovered."
Amid what "heightened inflation," total taxable sales grew 17% in the three months through June compared to the year-ago period, the email summarized. "This strong performance was mostly attributed to continued expansions in retail sales, leisure & hospitality services, and the robust rebound in mining."
In Laramie County, taxable sales rose 6.3%, according to a graphic contained in a longer report, which also was just released.
Compared with the second quarter of 2019, the mining industry was down by 20.4%, it was reported.
Mineral severance taxes last quarter were up 88% from the same time last year, the highest since the third quarter of 2008, the email said. "Both the petroleum and natural gas prices in the second quarter of 2022 were the highest since" then.