CHEYENNE – Some sectors in Wyoming have recovered all of the jobs lost during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, while other industries have not regained all of the staff they had in the second quarter of 2019.

These and other economic statistics are contained in a newly released report from the state. Overall employment in the Equality State was down by 6,500 workers, or 2.3% of the total, from before the pandemic.

