CHEYENNE – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder received a standing ovation following his encouragement of workforce development at the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce luncheon here Friday.
He told members of the business community that securing a strong liberal arts education provides a foundation for career-ready students, and needs to be paired with job training and awareness.
“We know that within every one of our students lies a passion waiting to be discovered. We also know that discovering this passion is the key to creating a roadmap to the career they want,” he said. “Unfortunately, too many students aren’t aware of the scope of opportunities after high school.”
Chamber President and CEO Dale Steenbergen said this is where local business owners and professionals have a role to play. He agreed with the Schroeder that many students go out of the state because they have yet to be acquainted with the opportunities available to them in their hometown, or across the state. Steenbergen said connecting young adults with internships, giving them hands-on experience and informing them of the possibilities is futile.
“If we can provide that spark to light their fire for a good career, then that’s perfect,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
But finding a place for them to work within the community is not the only step in developing a workforce. Schroeder said the first priority is the formation of a child’s character.
“Being well educated is meaningless apart from virtue,” he said. “Many of Hitler’s SS troops had master’s degrees, but they lacked a conscience. And what good are job skills if our kids don’t have a strong work ethic.”
He said what follows the development of well-grounded students is molding them into being culturally literate. Laying the foundation for good literacy in every child and classroom must be the standard, and it should be through a structured and phonetic approach. He said he believes the purpose of education is teaching people to think, and it starts with reading.
And the last step he emphasized in raising up the next generation of Wyomingites is guaranteeing they are prepared for the working world.
“When it comes to doing right by our students, it must include making them career-ready. This is not to be confused with being educated. Job training and a solid liberal arts education are two different things, but one provides the foundation for the other,” he said. “A truly educated child makes a better plumber, doctor, flight attendant or businessperson.”
The superintendent explained this comes with cultivating job skills, providing career technical training, investing in financial literacy courses and expanding career exploration opportunities.
Other professionals in attendance said they were encouraged by this step. When looking at what kinds of skills students should come out of high school with, the president of the Chamber of Commerce said he appreciated Schroeder placing attention on critical thinking and “soft skills.”
“I can teach you how to be a plumber. I can teach you how to even be a brain surgeon,” Steenbergen said. “It’s much more difficult when you’re an adult to teach you how to get along with other people, to teach you negotiating skills and to teach you how to be an effective citizen.”
He said he looks forward to working with the superintendent’s office in not only giving feedback on their needs in the business community, but understanding how to support teachers and students. He was not alone in this desire for a strong relationship, as Schroeder thanked attendees ahead of time for their contribution he said he knew they were eager to make.
“As we close the gap and create new pathways and pipelines that will work well for our young people, the business community will have a very significant role in helping fan this flame, and we will gratefully welcome your participation,” Schroeder said.