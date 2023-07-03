State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder sworn in

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder recites an oath beside her parents and husband Bryan Dugas during the swearing in ceremony at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. She was sworn in by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox.

CHEYENNE — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has been working to solidify her cabinets as she tackles six major goals in the Wyoming Department of Education strategic plan.

There is a cabinet assigned to each of the department’s six 2023-27 goals: parental empowerment; career and technical education; citizenship; efficiency; teachers; and literacy.

