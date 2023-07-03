CHEYENNE — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has been working to solidify her cabinets as she tackles six major goals in the Wyoming Department of Education strategic plan.
There is a cabinet assigned to each of the department’s six 2023-27 goals: parental empowerment; career and technical education; citizenship; efficiency; teachers; and literacy.
“Today’s education issues are tough issues, and I believe it is best not to make policy decisions in silos,” Degenfelder told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in a prepared statement. “The Wyoming education system should be based on what the people of Wyoming desire in their system, and by including voices in the process, we will more adequately meet these needs.”
Although the state superintendent said she is sure there have been advisors to the elected executive branch position in the past, she said she doesn’t believe it has been to this degree or in such a robust format.
Each cabinet will be led by members of the Wyoming Department of Education’s leadership team, and their role is to advise Degenfelder as state superintendent. There is no statutory obligation, authority or oversight of the cabinets. She said members will all be volunteers and give their time to help move her initiatives forward. The main objective is to proactively involve stakeholders in the policy process from the beginning.
“In every decision I make, I factor in stakeholder feedback and opinions,” she said. “I am elected to represent the people of Wyoming, period.”
There isn’t a set number of members for each cabinet, but Degenfelder said it was important for her to keep the cabinets small enough to move forward in a meaningful way and large enough to represent various stakeholders.
The kind of representation she hopes for is comprehensive, because she said in everything she does, whether it be cabinets, task forces or appointments, she tries to represent voices from all different regions of the state. While Degenfelder plans on having cabinet members that represent every county in the state, she also chose them based on experience, diversity of background, role in education and geography.
When it comes to education, the cabinets are designed to represent those on the ground in local K-12 districts, and include dozens of members of the state’s education organizations, including teachers, librarians, school board members and administrators.
Degenfelder said she expects there to be views that don’t always align with her own perspective. She didn’t give an example of how there may be diverse or opposing sides within the cabinets, but the state superintendent said they will work on a consensus model when navigating differences or disagreements.
“There is a great deal of diversity,” she said. “I can’t speak for my cabinet members on any given issues, but they come from all different professions, philosophies and locations.”
As of Friday, 78 cabinet members had been named by the state superintendent.
Wyoming Department of Education Chief Communications Officer Linda Finnerty provided a list to the WTE, and said it is a work in progress. There are some additions that will take place.
Nine residents have been named to the cabinet working on parental empowerment and eliminating political bias in the state public school system. Some of their efforts will go toward “developing a public commitment to ensuring divisive and inappropriate concepts like critical race theory are not being taught,” or expanding school choice for families, including a statewide public charter school support network.
The largest cabinet had 19 members as of Friday. It is expected to tackle improving outcomes through early literacy, and weigh in on initiatives to prioritize English Language Arts standards in grades K-3 or rewriting policy into national best practices for early literacy framework.
Another larger group of 16 named members will work on preparing students for jobs through career and technical education. Some of the tasks to take on in the next four years are increasing workforce credentials and work-based learning opportunities, and researching and pursuing assessments of students’ soft skills.
The smallest group at this point in the selection process is made up of eight members. It will be responsible for reducing bureaucracy in the state agency and creating efficiencies, whether that’s in regulatory reform, data collection, or reporting on education and spending.
The other two cabinets of 12 members and 14 members will work on developing citizenship for students and valuing and supporting teachers, respectively. Some of the goals include enhancing civic education and engagement or establishing a statewide mental health framework when it comes to citizenship, and the teachers cabinet will give advice to the state superintendent on recruitment and retention.
There is no set process for them, because Degenfelder said she wants to allow the cabinets to be innovative and do the work in a manner that is best for them.
However, some have already begun meeting and providing real recommendations to move the state in the best direction for education, she said.