CHEYENNE – State Superintendent of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder announced her leadership team Thursday at the Wyoming Department of Education.
Dicky Shanor will serve as chief of staff. He will support the superintendent with her roles and responsibilities, and oversee the policy, personnel and budgetary decisions of the department.
Wanda Maloney will serve as chief policy officer. She will lead the Policy Group, which includes department rule-making, accreditation and support, school accountability, college and career readiness, student/teacher resources and standards and assessment. She also will lead the department’s legislative work, serve as a liaison to the State Board of Education and assist in policy development.
Trent Carroll will serve as chief operations officer. He will oversee the Operations Group, which includes the School Foundation Program, school data collection and all agency financial functions.
Shelley Hamel will serve as chief academic officer. Hamel began this role in 2018 and supports districts in the implementation of special education; career and technical education; improved literacy practices; and oversees the use of federal education funds.
Linda Finnerty will serve as communications director. After retiring from a 28-year marketing career in Chicago, Denver and Wyoming, Finnerty began at the Department of Education in 2020.
“I am very excited to announce this experienced team of state leaders who will help me deliver on the campaign commitments I made to Wyomingites to empower parents, increase transparency in schools, prepare our students for success in the workforce, and keep political bias out of the classroom,” Degenfelder said in a prepared statement.