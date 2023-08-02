State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

State Capitol of Wyoming in Cheyenne

 Randy Runtsch

CASPER — To better guard against fraud in Wyoming’s small towns, the state recently established its first training requirements for officials on how to manage public funds.

The state Legislature in 2022 directed the Department of Audit to develop the new rules amid growing concerns about rogue communities evading compliance with financial regulations.

