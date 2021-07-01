CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in partnership with the Wyoming Department of Health and Wyoming Healthcare Training Centers, is offering a new training course that aims to help fill the shortage of certified nursing assistants in Wyoming.
Wyoming Healthcare Training Centers will be offering the hybrid course to train candidates to fill CNA openings across Wyoming. The course is partially funded by the DWS Workforce Development Training Fund and approved by WDH. The program intends to help long-term care facilities meet the current shortage of health-care workers.
The training, which meets federal curriculum guidelines, can be conducted online, with hands-on portions of the instruction at a clinic that is partnering with Wyoming Healthcare Training Centers.
Candidates may sit for the national exam and apply for CNA positions in long term care, hospitals, home health and the VA system.
WDTF offers a variety of grants and internships to support Wyoming businesses. For more information about the fund, call 307-777-8717.