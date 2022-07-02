CHEYENNE – The annual meetings of the State Transportation Improvement Program for the Wyoming Department of Transportation will take place in July and August.
Public comment on WYDOT construction projects or suggestions for future projects will be accepted at the meetings, according to a WYDOT press release on Friday. Comments can also be sent via email to andrea.staley@wyo.gov.
In Albany County, there will be a public meeting at noon on July 12 at the WYDOT District Office at 3411 S 3rd St. in Laramie. There will also be a presentation given to the Laramie City Council and Albany County commissioners during a virtual work session at 6 p.m. on July 12. A link to the Zoom videoconferencing meeting is available on the Laramie City Council website.
In Carbon County, the public STIP meeting will be at noon on July 20 at the WYDOT office at 301 Airport Road in Rawlins. There will also be a presentation given at the Carbon County Council of Governments meeting at the Sinclair Recreation Hall at 502 Lincoln Ave. in Sinclair at 4:30 p.m. on July 20.
In Laramie County, there will be a public meeting at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department building at 5400 Bishop Blvd. in Cheyenne. A presentation will be given to the Laramie County commissioners at 310 West 19th St. in Cheyenne at 1 p.m. on Aug. 2.
“The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six years,” the press release stated. “A dynamic plan, the STIP is updated every year to make sure it addresses both current and future needs.”