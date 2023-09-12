Gov. Mark Gordon signs bill

Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill prohibiting chemical abortions on Friday, March 17, 2023. He also allowed another abortion bill and a transgender sports bill to become law without his signature.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

None of the eight proposed expert witnesses for the plaintiffs challenging Wyoming’s abortion bans should be allowed to participate in the case, a lawyer for the state argues in a new filing.

The witness list includes four of the plaintiffs, two religion experts, an OB-GYN medical expert and a well-known prosecutor in Wyoming: Michael Blonigen. All provide arguments against the bans.

