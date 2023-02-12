Coal train

A coal train rolls past a truck-and-shovel coal mining operation in the Powder River Basin north of Gillette on Sept. 2, 2022.

 Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

CASPER — With social issues at the forefront in the Wyoming Legislature, this session has been a quiet one for the energy sector. But several of the year’s most impactful energy bills have made it through their starting chamber and are only a few votes away from the governor’s desk.

Lawmakers’ energy priorities in 2023 — much like years past — include boosting tax revenue from renewables and keeping the state’s coal industry in business.

