CHEYENNE – The state's new superintendent of public instruction has named a chief of staff, the Wyoming Department of Education announced on Friday.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, who himself was recently sworn in, appointed Chad Auer as the department’s chief of staff.
Auer starts on Monday. He had been working at Overstreet, Homar and Kuker, a law firm based in Cheyenne, according to a spokesperson for the education agency. She said that at the agency, Auer succeeds Dicky Shanor, who left the post on Jan. 31.
Gov. Mark Gordon picked Schroeder to replace Superintendent Jillian Balow, who resigned last month to take a similar post in Virginia. The appointment of Auer was the first announcement by Schroeder of new staff picks, based on news releases on his department's website.
Auer is a married father of three kids, whose ages range from 18 to 23 years old. He is a former "classroom teacher, school administrator, law clerk [and] small-town mayor," the Department of Education said. From 2008 to 2014, he led Firestone, Colorado's school district. His was a nonpartisan role, according to the department's spokesperson.
Auer also has worked as an educational consultant and an attorney. He got his law degree from the University of Wyoming, according to a news release.
Also according to the release, Auer believes that "a key component to a thriving school environment is the genuine collaboration between parents and educators at the local level."
Auer's predecessor at the Wyoming education agency had a 2020 salary of approximately $146,000, per OpenTheBooks.com, which says it got the information from the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information. The department spokesperson said she did not immediately have details about Auer's compensation.