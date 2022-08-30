Monkeypox

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md.

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health has announced the state’s second monkeypox case was identified, in a Teton County resident.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDOH, said follow up with the adult man showed no increased risk of the virus to the local community, according to Monday's news release.

