RALSTON – A new partnership between Wyoming Heritage Grains, Food Bank of Wyoming and the University of Wyoming Extension is bringing Wyoming-grown whole grains to food pantries across the state.
The initiative connects Wyoming producers and processors, such as Wyoming Heritage Grains, with anti-hunger organizations, like Food Bank of Wyoming, and nutrition education programs, like CNP. Together, these partners will enable statewide distribution of wheat berries and spelt flour, increasing access to and knowledge about how to use whole grains, according to a news release from UW Extension.
“The donation of whole grains has a double benefit,” said Mindy Meuli, director of UW Extension’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program, in the release. “Not only does it increase food access, it also addresses nutrition security, which provides nutritious and healthy food options to people who are food insecure.”
“I think it’s really important for people to eat real, whole food, and so I was all about this project,” says Sara Wood, owner of Wyoming Heritage Grains. She grew Red Spring wheat berries for the first round of 2023 donations and also donated her time to mill Wyoming-grown spelt into flour.
With the help of Food Bank of Wyoming, the spelt flour and wheat berries will be distributed to food pantries across the state this month, starting in Fremont County this week.
To support the effort, CNP educators across the state will work with local food pantries to provide educational materials and cooking demonstrations focused on these whole-grain foods.