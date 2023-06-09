RALSTON – A new partnership between Wyoming Heritage Grains, Food Bank of Wyoming and the University of Wyoming Extension is bringing Wyoming-grown whole grains to food pantries across the state.

The initiative connects Wyoming producers and processors, such as Wyoming Heritage Grains, with anti-hunger organizations, like Food Bank of Wyoming, and nutrition education programs, like CNP. Together, these partners will enable statewide distribution of wheat berries and spelt flour, increasing access to and knowledge about how to use whole grains, according to a news release from UW Extension.

