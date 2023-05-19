A large region of surface high pressure, originating from
Canada, continues to slowly move across the northern Plains and
Central Rockies. This area of Canadian high pressure will persist
across our forecast area. Along with this Canadian high pressure,
areas of dense smoke from Canadian Wildfires located in Alberta
and Saskatchewan has moved into southeast Wyoming. This dense smoke
has spread across Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle overnight,
reducing outdoor visibilities below two miles at times. The smoke
will continue to spread south and west through the remainder of
the day and tonight, ultimately continuing into Saturday.
If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.
The Big Boy No. 4014 steam locomotive has its home base in Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE – Union Pacific's famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest steam locomotive still in operation, returns to the rails on June 7 for its Home Run Express Tour to Omaha, Nebraska, where it will be on display for 11 days during the college baseball championship.
Big Boy will leave Cheyenne on June 7 en route to Omaha. It will make whistle-stops in Wyoming and Nebraska before returning to its home base in Cheyenne on July 3. During its Omaha display at Union Pacific's Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, the public will be allowed to see the locomotive up close between June 15-21 and June 24-25 from noon to 6 p.m.
Scheduled whistle-stops and public display:
June 7 – Albin and LaGrange, Wyo., overnight in Gering, Nebraska
June 8 – Broadwater and Lemoyne, Nebraska, overnight in North Platte
June 9 – North Platte layover
June 10 – Cozad, Kearney and Grand Island
June 11 – Columbus and Fremont
June 15-21 – Omaha, public display
June 24-25 – Omaha, public display
June 29 – Fremont, Columbus and Grand Island
June 30 – Overton and Gothenburg, overnight in North Platte
July 1 – North Platte layover
July 2 – Ogallala and Chappell, overnight in Sidney