The Big Boy No. 4014 steam locomotive has its home base in Cheyenne. 

CHEYENNE – Union Pacific's famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest steam locomotive still in operation, returns to the rails on June 7 for its Home Run Express Tour to Omaha, Nebraska, where it will be on display for 11 days during the college baseball championship.

Big Boy will leave Cheyenne on June 7 en route to Omaha. It will make whistle-stops in Wyoming and Nebraska before returning to its home base in Cheyenne on July 3. During its Omaha display at Union Pacific's Home Plate, next to Charles Schwab Field, the public will be allowed to see the locomotive up close between June 15-21 and June 24-25 from noon to 6 p.m.

