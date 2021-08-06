CHEYENNE – Some of the best Action Pistol competitors in the U.S. to include elite US Army Marksmen and the US Border Patrol National Pistol Team will be in Cheyenne on Aug. 21 and 22, competing in the “Steamboat Challenge” NRA Action Pistol Regional and Wyoming State Championship.

The Steamboat Challenge Championship is sanctioned by the National Rifle Association of America and the Wyoming State Shooting Association.

Shooting events will begin at 9 a.m. on each day and conclude on or about 3 p.m.

NRA Action Pistol is best described as “Precision Pistol Shooting at Speed” the targets are small and the shooting time allowed is very short so it demands a high level of expert marksmanship coupled with mental toughness to succeed and shoot championship level scores.

The August 21 Regional Championship and August 22 State Championship will consist of four separate shooting events:

  • Practical Event – From the appropriate shooting line, the shooter fires at multiple targets distances from 10 yards to 50 yards under short and variable time limits.
  • Barricade Event – From behind barricades, a shooter fires at targets on either side of the barricade at from 10 yards to 35 yard under short and variable time limits.
  • Falling Plate Event – From the appropriate shooting line, the shooter fires at 8-inch round, steel plates which fall down when hit arranged in banks of six at distances from 10 to 25 yards under short and variable time limits.
  • Moving Target Event – From the appropriate shooting line at distances ranging from 10 to 25 yards, the shooter fires at a target moving from left to right and the right to left for sixty feet with the target being exposed for only six seconds.

There will be multiple competition divisions which can accommodate all shooting skill levels from professional to novice.

Awards will be presented to competitors with the highest scores along with category awards to the top law enforcement, military, junior, senior, and women competitors.

Registration and match information is available at www.steamboatchallenge.com, or by contacting Andrew Rayland at 307-640-0396 or email at arayland@charter.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus