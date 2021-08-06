...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT SATURDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Saturday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Includes much of Southeast Wyoming except for Goshen county
which includes the town of Torrington and eastern Laramie county
which includes the town of Pine Bluffs.
WHEN...Now through 1pm Saturday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Montana and Canadian wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304,
308, AND 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry
thunderstorms possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
“Steamboat Challenge” pistol competition coming to Cheyenne
CHEYENNE – Some of the best Action Pistol competitors in the U.S. to include elite US Army Marksmen and the US Border Patrol National Pistol Team will be in Cheyenne on Aug. 21 and 22, competing in the “Steamboat Challenge” NRA Action Pistol Regional and Wyoming State Championship.
The Steamboat Challenge Championship is sanctioned by the National Rifle Association of America and the Wyoming State Shooting Association.
Shooting events will begin at 9 a.m. on each day and conclude on or about 3 p.m.
NRA Action Pistol is best described as “Precision Pistol Shooting at Speed” the targets are small and the shooting time allowed is very short so it demands a high level of expert marksmanship coupled with mental toughness to succeed and shoot championship level scores.
The August 21 Regional Championship and August 22 State Championship will consist of four separate shooting events:
Practical Event – From the appropriate shooting line, the shooter fires at multiple targets distances from 10 yards to 50 yards under short and variable time limits.
Barricade Event – From behind barricades, a shooter fires at targets on either side of the barricade at from 10 yards to 35 yard under short and variable time limits.
Falling Plate Event – From the appropriate shooting line, the shooter fires at 8-inch round, steel plates which fall down when hit arranged in banks of six at distances from 10 to 25 yards under short and variable time limits.
Moving Target Event – From the appropriate shooting line at distances ranging from 10 to 25 yards, the shooter fires at a target moving from left to right and the right to left for sixty feet with the target being exposed for only six seconds.
There will be multiple competition divisions which can accommodate all shooting skill levels from professional to novice.
Awards will be presented to competitors with the highest scores along with category awards to the top law enforcement, military, junior, senior, and women competitors.