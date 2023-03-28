Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness
Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness in Cheyenne, photographed on Friday, has refused to comment on the status of repairs after a March 18 natural gas leak.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Residents of Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were expecting they might return to the facility on Monday after being temporarily displaced due to a natural gas leak detected on March 18.

However, that return has yet to happen.

