CHEYENNE – Residents of Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were expecting they might return to the facility on Monday after being temporarily displaced due to a natural gas leak detected on March 18.
However, that return has yet to happen.
Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Medical Center, which took in seven out of the 73 total evacuated residents last week, will continue to house these residents in available hospital rooms through at least Wednesday.
The VA Medical Center expected to help return Granite Rehab residents to their former home on Monday, but even that was a tentative date. Erich Kurtz, emergency manager and incident commander for the Cheyenne VA Healthcare System, said that he's unaware of there being any specific date set for the residents to return home.
Last Friday, Kurtz told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the hospital is capable of caring for the residents for the time being. But Kurtz also emphasized that the setting of the hospital isn't as comfortable as the residents being housed in their own rooms.
“These are hospital rooms and hospital beds, and that’s definitely not their home,” Kurtz said on Friday. “It’s not even a hotel or motel, so it can’t be fun for them, that’s for dang sure.
“We’re trying to make it as comfortable as we possibly can for them, and we’ll take care of them just as long as we possibly can.”
Granite Rehab officials refused to comment to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle again Monday on when the residents are expected to return.