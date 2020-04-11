CHEYENNE – A new app created by software designer Jason Hammock, a member of the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition and chief technology officer at Array, allows people anywhere to visit a doctor in Wyoming by telemedicine with Stitches Acute Care Centers.
Available on both Android and IOS devices, the app is linked to the network of Stitches facilities in Wyoming, according to a news release. Clicking the “Start a Telemed Visit” button puts you into the least-busy virtual waiting room, from which you are assigned to the provider who has the most available time at that moment.
Self-pay visits cost $49, payable by credit card. The app can also snap a picture of an insurance card, and the invoice will be submitted to the insurance company.
The project is part of a partnership between Stitches and the Array School of Coding and Design. It has been planned since 2018, and came into being as COVID cases began to emerge in Wyoming, when Jason Hammock was feeling that the world was “a little bit out of control.”
“I felt that this was a real quick win, “ he said, “something I could do to get a grasp on an uncontrollable situation.”
Its rapid creation inspired Array CEO Eric Trowbridge to brainstorm what else could be accomplished if the entire technology braintrust of Wyoming could be coordinated to act together. He contacted a few friends and acquaintances with an interest in tech, and WTCC came into being.
Within less than a month, the network has grown to nearly 300 members.
Array is actively working on a proprietary backend for the Stitches app, and is soliciting interest from other clinics that need a telemedicine solution. Interested clinics may contact office@arrayschool.com for more information.