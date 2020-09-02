CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Stock Growers Association’s Environmental Stewardship Award recognizes cattlemen whose natural resource stewardship practices contribute to the environment, and enhance productivity and profitability in Wyoming.
Do you know of a ranch that exemplifies these practices? Take this opportunity to nominate an outstanding operation and assist the beef industry in presenting a positive story about cattlemen’s contributions to the environment.
This recognition is for any Wyoming operation and does not need to be a member of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, according to a news release. The award includes $10,000 cash, a stewardship crystal award, metal ranch sign and entry into the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s national award program for Region V. The winner will also host the 2021 Environmental Stewardship Tour.
If you or someone you know is a Wyoming landowner who is committed to land management practices that increase conservation, the application can be found on the WSGA website, www.wysga.org/programs. The deadline to apply for next year’s award is Sept. 25.