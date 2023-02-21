WYDOT snowplow on I-80

Wyoming Department of Transportation snowplow drivers have been dealing with challenging conditions this winter. 

 WYDOT photo

CHEYENNE — Snowplow drivers are running out of room for snow as another winter storm bears down on the state.

Throughout much of the day Monday and Tuesday, Interstate 80 was closed due to winter conditions. More snow is predicted throughout the week, with winds that could reach 60 mph. I-80 has closed more often this year than in 2022, according to a WYDOT tally of road closure hours per month posted on the agency's 511 website.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus