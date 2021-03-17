A massive late-winter snowstorm that brought nearly 31 inches of snow to the Cheyenne area over the weekend has created prolonged impacts, including difficulty clearing residential streets.
As a result, some organizations and businesses have decided to remain closed Thursday.
The following is a collection of announcements received by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle newsroom as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.
LCSD1 to keep schools closed Thursday
For the safety of all due to ongoing hazardous conditions in the community, and to allow Public Works staff to clear roadways, Laramie County School District 1 will be closed on Thursday.
School buildings and district facilities will be closed. Bus routes will not run, and all activities have been canceled.
Any closure or delay information beyond Thursday will be communicated prior to 6 a.m. Friday.
LCCC campuses remain closed Thursday and Friday
Due to continued hazardous conditions and to allow our Public Works staff to clear the roadways, Laramie County Community College will be closed on Thursday.
This includes both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses. All events are canceled.
LCCC will be closed Friday due to a spring break. All campus operations will return to normal business hours on Monday.
City, county and state government offices to reopen Thursday
The Laramie County commissioners and the mayor of Cheyenne have determined government offices will reopen on Thursday. State of Wyoming offices will be operational, as well.
Both Laramie County school districts will remain closed due to inaccessibility to several facilities.
With snow amounts still affecting some areas, city and county employees need to contact their supervisors if they are not able to report to work.
Due to limited on street parking availability, the city of Cheyenne is encouraging the public to utilize the parking structures; tickets will not be issued through the end of the week.
Meals on Wheels to close offices, no meal delivery again Thursday
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is closing its office again Thursday, and meal deliveries to clients will be canceled, as well.
Staff wants to remind clients that they sent out shelf-stable meals last week for them to use in case of closure.