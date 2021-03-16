A massive late-winter snowstorm that brought nearly 31 inches of snow to the Cheyenne area over the weekend has created prolonged impacts, including difficulty clearing residential streets.
As a result, many organizations and businesses have decided to remain closed Wednesday, March 17.
The following is a collection of announcements received by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle newsroom as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. If you have a closure you would like to see included here, please email it to news@wyomingnews.com.
LCSD1 announces schools will remain closed Wednesday
For the safety of all due to ongoing hazardous conditions in the community, and to allow Public Works staff to clear roadways, Laramie County School District 1 will be closed on Wednesday, March 17.
School buildings and district facilities will be closed. Bus routes will not run, and all activities have been canceled.
Any closure or delay information beyond Monday will be communicated prior to 6 a.m. Thursday, March 18.
City-County Health offers vaccine updates
Due to the storm, here are some updates regarding vaccine clinics at Cheyenne-Laramie County Health.
The county shipment of Pfizer vaccines has been delayed due to road and airport closures. Completing second doses will be the priority for this week using the available stock on hand.
Upon clinic reopening, CLCHD will call all closure-affected second dose appointments to reschedule. A small delay in second dose appointments does not require the patient to receive a third dose of the vaccine.
All first dose appointments will be pushed to next week (March 22-26). Please plan to come on the same day of the week and time originally scheduled for the week of March 15. For example: Current appointment Wednesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. New appointment will be Wednesday, March 24 at 9 a.m.
Johnson & Johnson clinic (Friday, March 19): All scheduled appointments will remain in effect pending any further closures.
City: No residential alley trash/recycle pick-up this week
Due to recent snowstorms amassing 30.8 inches of snow, there will be no residential alley trash/recycle pick-up this week. If serviced in alley, regular collection will resume Monday, March 22.
Effective immediately through March 26, those residents not serviced with scheduled sanitation services from March 15-19 may place up to four additional bags of garbage by their container next week for collection at no additional charge. Bags must contain regular household trash and not exceed a weight of 40 pounds each. Unbagged waste will not be collected. Impacted residents also have the option of dropping off up to four bags of regular household trash not exceeding 40 pounds each at the Transfer Station, 220 N. College Drive, free of charge. Items deviating from bagged household trash will not be waived.
No extra collection of recyclables will take place; however, impacted residents may drop off up to four bags of eligible recyclables at the Transfer Station free of charge. Residents will be required to empty and dispose of plastic bags as they are not recyclable.
City residents must bring a current identification or utility bill containing their address to take advantage of free drop-off during this time.
Thrive Counseling closed the rest of the week
Thrive Counseling Services in Cheyenne will remain closed the remainder of this week due to weather. The plan is to open Monday, March 22.
Public Services Committee meeting rescheduled to 4 p.m. Wednesday
Due to the City of Cheyenne’s weather closure on Tuesday, the Public Services Committee meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 17, at 4 p.m., and will continue to be held remotely.
Information and links for public access can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting moved to Thursday night
Due to inclement weather, the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting slated for Monday, March 15, at 6 p.m., has been postponed.
The meeting has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 18, at 6 p.m. It will be held virtually for the public and in person for board members and staff. A link to the meeting will be available on the district website, www.laramie1.org.