CHEYENNE – A historic storm called for a historic response, and that’s precisely what Owen Rogers, a member of the Cheyenne’s Street and Alley Division, did.
With the March 13-14 winter storm at its peak, Rogers provided road access with a front-end loader for Cheyenne Fire Rescue and an ambulance to reach a woman in labor.
With Rogers leading the way to provide access for first responders, the woman gave birth to a 6-pound, 6-ounce baby boy.
To recognize this extraordinary act of service, CFR Interim Fire Chief John Kopper presented Rogers with a Certificate of Commendation and a pin for his assistance that day.
Rogers’ help allowed CFR members Ryan Anderson, Sarah Delay, Rory Fichtner and TJ Erhart to be on scene to help the family in need.
The city is grateful for what first responders and Street and Alley crew members did to keep everyone safe during that historic winter storm.