CHEYENNE — From its earliest days as the “Opportunity School” to today’s STRIDE Learning Center, the leader of one Cheyenne preschool says the facility has always put children first.

STRIDE Learning Center is celebrating its 50th year as an early intervention and developmental preschool that serves children from birth through age 5. Many have developmental delays or disabilities, but also in the classrooms are children who are considered to be “typically developing.” Those children receive general education services and serve as “pacesetters” for peers with educational disabilities.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

