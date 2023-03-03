Mason Smith, 4, center, plays with a train during playtime at STRIDE Learning Center in Cheyenne on Wednesday. In the back, Elliot Caird, 4, left, and occupational therapist Guilia Deem build a tower for the train track.
Valentine Vickerman, 5, left, wears red heels and hammers pegs into a board beside Maggie Pannebaker, 5, during playtime at STRIDE Learning Center in Cheyenne on Wednesday. STRIDE is celebrating its 50th year as an early intervention and developmental preschool that serves children from birth through age 5.
From left, Clyde Evans, 4, Oliver Dieters, 5, and Grady Swift, 5, play in the sensory box during playtime at STRIDE Learning Center in Cheyenne on Wednesday. STRIDE is celebrating its 50th year as an early intervention and developmental preschool that serves children from birth through age 5.
Clyde Evans, 4, eats frosting during a culinary activity at STRIDE Learning Center in Cheyenne on Wednesday. The activity makes use of crackers and frosting to create an airplane for snack time later in the day. STRIDE is celebrating its 50th year as an early intervention and developmental preschool that serves children from birth through age 5.
Oliver Dieters, 5, left, and Grady Swift, 5, play in the sensory box during playtime at STRIDE Learning Center in Cheyenne on Wednesday. STRIDE is celebrating its 50th year as an early intervention and developmental preschool that serves children from birth through age 5.
Clyde Evans, 4, left, eats frosting during a culinary activity with teacher Becky Moss at STRIDE Learning Center in Cheyenne on Wednesday. The activity makes use of crackers and frosting to create an airplane for snack time later in the day. STRIDE is celebrating its 50th year as an early intervention and developmental preschool that serves children from birth through age 5.
CHEYENNE — From its earliest days as the “Opportunity School” to today’s STRIDE Learning Center, the leader of one Cheyenne preschool says the facility has always put children first.
STRIDE Learning Center is celebrating its 50th year as an early intervention and developmental preschool that serves children from birth through age 5. Many have developmental delays or disabilities, but also in the classrooms are children who are considered to be “typically developing.” Those children receive general education services and serve as “pacesetters” for peers with educational disabilities.
“We know that children’s brains develop very early on, and by age 3, 90% of a child’s brain is fully formed,” said Tricia Whynott, executive director of STRIDE. “We have a very small window of opportunity to capitalize on fostering and developing a child to their fullest potential in all aspects.”
Federal law mandates that all children from age 3 until 21, if found eligible and in need of special education services, receive them for free, Whynott said. Many states incorporate early childhood education into the K-12 system. In Wyoming, leaders chose to create regional child development centers, contracting with local private facilities for services.
STRIDE operates under a contract with the Wyoming Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Division to provide the services mandated by the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
STRIDE operates two distinct programs, a Preschool Program and an Infant and Toddler Program. The Preschool Program provides for special education and related services for children ages 3 through 5 that are identified as educationally eligible in accordance with state requirements. The Infant and Toddler Program provides for early intervention for children from birth through 2 years of age who have, or are at risk for, developmental delays.
For a parent, knowing where to find services for a child up through age 5 is key.
“All it takes is a phone call to your local child development center, and in Laramie County, that’s STRIDE,” Whynott said, recommending that parents have their children developmentally screened twice before kindergarten.
“It’s a good idea to have at least one screening before age 2, and then a second screening before they go to kindergarten,” she said. “That’s to make sure they’re on the right developmental track, and that there aren’t any things the child may need in addition to their good family environment.”
In February of 1954, seven mothers held a party for their children, who at the time were considered “retarded.” That meeting inspired the mothers to develop a school for their children, which they named the Opportunity School.
“Considering the fact that most children with intellectual disabilities were institutionalized in those days, starting a school to meet their developmental and educational needs was quite unusual,” according to Whynott.
Throughout the next two decades, the school moved, changed names and evolved. On April 14, 1972, it became STRIDE Learning Center, serving only children ages 2 to 6 with developmental disabilities. STRIDE stood for Special, Training, Research, Individual, Development and Experience, and accepted children with what was then known as “mental retardation,” as well as children with hearing and speech problems, physical or neurological problems, and emotional problems.
By the late 1980s, STRIDE moved into its current facility on Parsley Boulevard, and computers were added to all classrooms. Two years later, STRIDE created its Pacesetter Program for typically developing children. In the building, teachers employ a 50/50 inclusion model.
“We know that children learn so much from their peers. Children learn from other children. They learn by imitation and practice and opportunity,” Whynott said. “It’s also beneficial for a typically developing child to hone in and develop leadership skills, to learn how to be empathetic and caring and accepting. There are a lot of benefits for a child who is typically developing to be educated (with children) who might have special needs.”
STRIDE continued to grow, adding new office space and classrooms at Parsley Boulevard. In 2009, the campus on Yellowstone Highway was purchased to house the Infant and Toddler Program and to provide more preschool classrooms. STRIDE also created a specialized program for children on the autism spectrum, and a year later created a specialized Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program.
In 1960, the center served 18 children in a single year. By December of 2022, that number had grown to 492. STRIDE operates on a $6 million annual budget, 84% of which comes from the state of Wyoming. Nine percent is from the federal government, and 7% of the budget is generated locally. Local funds are raised through donations, fundraisers and grants, Whynott said.
To raise local funds, STRIDE holds the STRIDE Ride and Jumpathon and the annual STRIDE Culinary Cook-off. Currently, the largest fundraiser is the annual Stay Home and Support STRIDE event. Through the years, STRIDE Learning Center has provided services to more than 10,000 children and their families.
“Our mission is to provide comprehensive, quality services for children with special needs and their families in a safe and compassionate environment so that they may achieve their fullest potential,” Whynott said. “The STRIDE Learning Center values are, put children first, know families matter and strive for excellence.”
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.