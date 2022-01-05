20211229-feat-horseanddeer-rg-01.JPG

CHEYENNE – Wyoming is expected to experience strong winds and significant wind chills into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service branch in Cheyenne

The winter storm watches will continue until tonight, with snowfall predictions between 12 and 24 inches, as well as wind gusts up to 70 mph.

As the cold front moves south throughout the state and into the local area by Wednesday night, high wind watches will die down in the southeastern portion of the state. Stronger winds will likely continue further west of Laramie in the morning.

Although the Wyoming Department of Transportation was not available for comment, the weather service included travel precautions when traveling with light weight, high profile vehicles. Travel concerns are highest Wednesday and into Thursday.

These winds are predicted to cause temperatures to plummet Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Meteorologist Michael Natoli said the weather service is currently forecasting a minimum windchill of negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in Cheyenne, and negative 20 in Laramie.

Residents are encouraged to avoid long periods outdoors due to risk of frostbite, and if necessary, to wear long layers. Livestock should also be appropriately cared for.

“Take the winter precautions that you normally would,” said Natoli. “It’s not entirely unusual for our area here, but it might come as a shock when it’s been pretty warm here to start the winter season.”

The cold wind will also bring snow with it. The local meteorologist said the highest probabilities of snow accumulation will be southeast of Casper and toward the border of Nebraska. Garrett, Wheatland, Torrington, Scottsbluff, Bridgeport and Alliance are expected to see between four and nine inches.

“The heaviest snow totals are expected to be of course in the mountains, but outside of the mountains, the heaviest snow will be in the north Laramie range,” he said.

The southeast portion of Wyoming will likely see between four and six inches on average dropped quickly Wednesday morning.

The following day there may be light snow lingering, but high winds will pick up back again. The National Weather Service is monitoring the storm, but cautions residents to watch out for blowing snow concerns near and west of Laramie through Friday morning.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s education reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

