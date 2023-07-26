TORRINGTON – Eastern Wyoming College is pleased to announce its honor rolls for the Spring 2023 semester. There were 111 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.
Among them was Shelby Long of Burns, who was named to the President's Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students that are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average.
