LARAMIE — Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt was granted a preliminary injunction on Aug. 18 after the University of Wyoming banned him from tabling in the Wyoming Union breezeway.
After the release of the ruling from the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming and reported by the Boomerang on Aug. 19, two university students and a spokesperson weighed in on the situation.
Chad Baldwin, UW’s associate vice president for marketing and communications, shared that contrary to popular belief, the university did not make the decision to ban Schmidt based on public opinion, but rather an internal investigation that began immediately after the incident took place last December.
“It’s not accurate to say that the university made that decision based upon input from folks,” Baldwin said. “What happened was, when the sign was put up with the student’s name on it, the pastor was told to take it down and he did.
“But that then triggered an investigation and a review by our legal office to take a look at the situation, and a determination was made a few days later that he got over the line, and that, combined with his previous record of some complaints and problems, was sufficient to justify a one-year suspension from tabling.”
Baldwin shared that his reading of the case outlined that any harassment claims that would warrant action from Title IX were overridden by the court ruling and First Amendment considerations. Thus, the university may not restrict Schmidt from tabling in the union breezeway if he chooses to reserve a spot this fall.
“My reading of the ruling was that the First Amendment considerations overrode the Title IX considerations,” Baldwin said. “We argued that Title IX required us to take the action we did, and she (U.S. Senior District Judge Nancy Freudenthal) found otherwise.”
Liz Hansen, a UW senior who identifies as nonbinary, became emotional when discussing the possibility of seeing Schmidt on campus again.
“I do, for the most part, live my daily life feeling pretty safe here. However, the fact that he is able to table again, it makes me very angry, and it makes me very scared,” Hansen said.
“It’s very sad to see other people who are part of the same community as you be attacked with such vitriol in an attempt to make sure that people like them, and people like you, are not allowed in public life.”
Amaya Spartz, a sophomore studying studio art, also shared her concern about the ruling. While she is not a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she said she feels there is a general lack of understanding for those who are.
“I think a lot of the discrimination comes from misconceptions regarding people who are trans and LGBTQ+,” she said. “I have a lot of friends who are LGBTQ+, and it’s disheartening to see their voices pushed down, so it’s better to raise them up and make sure they have a place where they can feel seen and heard.”
She added that as much as those tabling, like Schmidt, want to share their ideas with students, Spartz hopes that the conversation, respect and willingness to learn can go both ways.
Spartz and Hansen had similar thoughts on the precedent this ruling may set, with Spartz worrying it is “opening up” room for similar situations to unfold in the future.
“It’s not inviting this behavior in, but it’s not preventing it, either,” she said. “It’s not pushing it away. It’s opening up the room for this behavior to happen again, which is definitely not a good thing.”
Hansen added that whether someone believes the incident could be classified as harassment or not, the misgendering of a student on campus was “disregarding and restricting the humanity of the people involved.”
“In order to have a truly tolerant society, you can’t tolerate intolerance,” Hansen said. “So, when you allow [situations like this] into those spaces, it becomes immediately less safe and less welcoming for the people around you.”
Hansen added that while Laramie and the university have many supportive LGBTQ+ communities, it’s still upsetting to encounter these situations.
“I’m very thankful [for] the communities here that are supportive, and that makes it much easier to just live my life. But it is also exhausting and scary to constantly be under attack and to be worried about these things.”
Baldwin said the university will comply with the terms of the ruling while deciding whether to move forward and challenge it through an appeal.
