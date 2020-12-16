CHEYENNE – A study published Tuesday estimated that Wyoming would lose more than $300 million per year in tax revenue if President-elect Joe Biden were to carry out a ban prohibiting oil and gas companies from leasing federal land for drilling activity or a ban on all drilling on federal lands.
University of Wyoming energy economics professor Tim Considine carried out the study as a paid consultant for the Wyoming Energy Authority, measuring the economic impacts on a leasing or drilling ban for eight western states. Although Biden has not confirmed whether he wants to administer such a ban since being elected, Gov. Mark Gordon called the economic predictions “devastating” for Wyoming at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s important to bear in mind that these funds fund our schools, fund the important work we do for wildlife mitigation corridors, the work we’ve done to do a better job of drilling,” Gordon said, advocating against the potential policy change.
For all eight states – Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Montana, North Dakota, California and Alaska – the study found a leasing ban would result in $300 billion in investment losses over a 20-year period. But the goals behind Biden’s potential ban aren’t financial.
His proposals from the campaign trail aim to reduce carbon emissions as part of his focus on renewable energy and climate change. However, Wyoming Energy Authority Director Glen Murrell said lowering production on federal lands won’t reduce fossil fuel consumption or emissions.
“The supply will simply be accessed from some other source, whether it be coming up from Mexico, or down from Canada or imported from Saudi Arabia,” Murrell said during the news conference. “So what we’re left with is a rather inefficient policy which has very, very high economic impacts in some locations like Wyoming, but a very low return with respect to its intent.”
According to the study, Wyoming ranks first in natural gas production on public lands and third in oil production. And according to Considine, most future oil production will come from new wells, as the production levels decline in older wells.
The leasing ban alone was projected in the study to eliminate 15,269 jobs in Wyoming each year, from 2021-25.
In sum, the effects of a ban would be “crippling” for Wyoming’s economy, said Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming.
“Sacrificing Wyoming and her people for no measurable emissions improvement may be politically expedient, but (the Petroleum Association of Wyoming) will fight it on behalf of the thousands of Wyomingites who make their living in this industry,” Obermueller said in a release.
However others argue some sort of ban is an essential step to address climate change.
The same day the report was released, 538 groups sent Biden a proposed executive order that would ban fossil fuel leasing on federal land, in order to avoid “catastrophic damage from climate change,” according to a release from one of the groups, WildEarth Guardians.
“For our health and prosperity, President-elect Biden needs to make transitioning from fossil fuels a number one priority,” Jeremy Nichols, climate and energy program director for WildEarth Guardians, said in the release. “That starts by taking bold action to get our federal government out of the business of selling coal, oil and gas, and instead put public lands and waters to work for the climate.”