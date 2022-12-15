I-25 traffic

Vehicles drive toward Cheyenne along Interstate 25 near exit 7 in this view looking south on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Nearly six times as many people travel north to Cheyenne from Fort Collins as travel south to Colorado from Wyoming each day, new data shows.

As a part of the CO/WY Transit Feasibility Study, consultants collected cellphone data showing how many people make daily trips across the border.


