CHEYENNE – The second annual charity classic car show, “Cars, Cigars, Guitars – Under the Stars,” on Sept. 11 has benefitted several local charities, thanks to the volunteer efforts of members of AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211.
Due to the support of the major underwriters, along with many sponsors and supporters, more than $80,000 was raised in the last two years. All net proceeds from the event went to eligible charities, including Girls on the Run, Skills USA, COMEA House and Resource Center, K9’s for Mobility, Unaccompanied Students Initiative, Habitat for Humanity, Safehouse and Family Promise.
Local charities interested in participating and receiving proceeds from the event may apply online at https://www.carscigarsguitars.com. Each eligible charity must commit to the following:
Providing a minimum of 25 volunteers for this year's event
Selling raffle tickets to help raise money for their organization
The show is now firmly established as the premier charity classic car show in the tri-state region, according to a news release from event organizers. The motto is “Automotive enthusiasts celebrating the motoring lifestyle and improving the community along the way."
Approximately 350 people attended last year’s event. Guests enjoyed viewing the many classic cars, cigars, food and beverage, and live musical entertainment provided by Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers.
Show date for this year’s event is Saturday, Aug. 20.