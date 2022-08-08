Sugarloaf Fire

Light smoke and haze is visible where fire crews are working to contain the northern portion of the Sugarloaf Fire last week. The fire was put on patrol status Monday. Courtesy Photo/Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests' Facebook page.

LARAMIE – Firefighting crews and resources are being reassigned to other areas as activity at the Sugarloaf Fire near here slowed over the weekend.

The incident was put into patrol status Monday, meaning fire engines will continue to monitor its perimeter while most on-scene personnel are no longer needed. As of Monday, 43 people were fighting the fire, a decrease from the more than 300 on site the week it started. In recent days, there had been upwards of 400 personnel, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle previously reported, in joint coverage of the wildfire with WTE's affiliated publication, the Laramie Boomerang. 

