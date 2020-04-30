CHEYENNE – At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cheyenne Police received a call from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center advising that a 45-year-old local man had left the hospital against medical advice and threatened suicide by jumping off of the Warren/Central viaduct.
Officers arrived at the viaduct and located the subject. After about 30 minutes, the man surrendered to police, and he was taken into custody without incident and transported back to CRMC for treatment.
This was a joint effort between CPD, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and crisis negotiation teams from both agencies to end this incident safely and professionally. Officer Sean Smith is credited with being the initial officer on the scene, and building a rapport and trust with the man while help was on the way.