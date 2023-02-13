CHEYENNE – A bill that would permanently establish the 988 suicide hotline in Wyoming narrowly cleared the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on Monday.

House Bill 65 was sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee, and passed through the House after multiple significant debates in the first half of the general session. Lawmakers discussed whether the original $40 million trust fund for the hotline was necessary, and questioned the impact the program had on the state’s high suicide rate.

