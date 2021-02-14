CHEYENNE – According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s quarterly regional economic data, a summary of regional economic conditions shows some signs of improvement, but there is still a ways to go to reach a full pre-coronavirus economic recovery.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that, along with the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., make up the nation’s central bank.
During the financial fourth quarter, The Federal Reserve Bank’s 10th District – which includes Wyoming – saw some of the largest employment declines in the service sector, although mining and manufacturing also experienced significant declines in employment across the region.
As the federal stimulus package waned toward the end of the year, contributions to personal income from transfer payments declined, though this was partially offset by increased earnings from work.
Specifically in Wyoming, according to Nicholas Sly, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s regional economist:
The unemployment rate ended the fourth quarter at 4.8 percent, a percentage point above its previous-year level.
As job gains continued through the end of 2020, payroll employment in Wyoming neared pre-pandemic levels, though roughly 12,000 jobs have yet to be recovered.
The industries still experiencing the largest declines in employment were mining, also leisure and hospitality. However, unlike much of the United States, leisure and hospitality employment is approaching pre-pandemic levels.
There are currently four active rigs in the state, down significantly relative to last year, which coincides with the persistent decline in mining employment.
Permits for multifamily housing have increased by 78%, a unique deviation from the national decline in multifamily housing permits.
By contrast, in states surrounding Wyoming, after months of consistent job gains, Colorado experienced its first decline in payroll employment since the onset of the pandemic. Nebraska ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with an unemployment rate of 3 percent, the lowest in the nation. And while the energy sector continued to stabilize, the continuation of the global COVID-19 pandemic, energy demand, oil prices, and investment activity remain below a year ago.