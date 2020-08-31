CHEYENNE – With the onset of earlier sunsets, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has removed the “no watering between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.” rule effective Tuesday, Sept. 1.
This change will ensure residents still have plenty of daylight to continue watering their yards, according to a news release. While this water conservation measure has been formally lifted, BOPU continues to encourage residents to remain conscientious with their water usage by continuing to avoid watering during the hottest part of the day and watering only three days per week.
While the change in seasons brings about the end of the summer water schedule, other water conservation rules apply all year. Wasting water by allowing it to run down the street remains prohibited.
Customers are still permitted to wash vehicles any time, any day, with the use of an automatic shut-off nozzle on hoses and/or using buckets. Washing hard surfaces such as sidewalks, parking lots or driveways with a hose is prohibited except for health, safety or construction reasons.