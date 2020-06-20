CHEYENNE – It’s official- ly summertime in Cheyenne.
The sounds of live music and excited chatter wafted through the city’s historic downtown Saturday, as hundreds of people came out to shop, eat and drink for “Summertime On The Streets.”
The event, which lasted all day Saturday was organized by Thankful Thursday, Lynn Buys Houses and the Downtown Development Authority, in an effort to bring in much-needed revenue for small businesses.
The big turnout – which included both mask-clad and open-faced shoppers – was a welcome sight after a difficult spring for many of the city’s small business owners. Most of them had to shut down for several weeks – if not months – in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far claimed the lives of 20 Wyomingites and 112,000 total Americans.
If that wasn’t damaging enough to Cheyenne’s small business community, the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days, which was planned for July, dealt another blow. It’s left many local store owners – who rely on extra international and out-of-state business during that time – concerned about what the rest of the year will look like.
Tara Wilson, who owns the Eclectic Elephant, an antique store on 18th Street, closed her shop for 33 days this spring, but said, “That won’t have nearly the toll (CFD’s cancellation) is going to have on me.”
Wilson, who said her store made around $29,000 dollars during CFD in 2017, is bracing for the impact of an asphyxiated cash flow this year.
“Keeping everybody safe is the most important thing, but one of the consequences of keeping everybody safe is that it can break us downtown folks – we maximize our business during that time,” she said, as she took a moment to make a sale on a vintage Raggedy Ann doll.
Saturday was the busiest Wilson’s seen her store since reopening.
“Our Saturdays have been extremely slow since we opened, so this (event) was a huge boost,” she said, confident that her store will remain open, but on a leaner budget. She hopes Saturday’s event will become a recurring thing, and said that if no one else organizes it, she will.
Chris Hayes, who was browsing in the store with her husband, Keith, said the “Summertime On The Streets” event – which she found out about on Facebook – was a good reminder to shop downtown more often.
“They should have this every summer,” Chris Hayes said. “We’re Cheyenne natives and we don’t shop downtown that much. For a long time Cheyenne was kind of a dead area so we got used to shopping on Dell Range.”
One block over, on 17th Street, Virginia Brinkerhoff, was thrilled to see a line of people at the cash register in the clothing store Just Dandy, which she’s owned for 49 years.
“We’ve been busy. We’ve had a lot of customers I haven’t seen in a while and some new ones, too,” said Brinkerhoff who reopened the store in mid-May after closing during the pandemic. Since then she said she’s seen a steady trickle of customers, “but it hasn’t been overwhelming.”
Although she said she’s not worried about having to close her shop, the extra income she’s accustomed to making during CFD will force her to “tighten my belt.”
“We’re not going to have the extra shot in the arm. Usually that CFD income pulls you out of the red and gets you through September and October and gets you to the holidays,” said Brinkerhoff, who was deeply appreciative of Saturday’s surge in foot traffic and would like to see it happen again.
Victor Gabriel, who is the head brewer at Accomplice Beer Company near the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, agrees. “Today has been a zoo – this is the busiest I’ve seen it,” Gabriel said during a quick break from serving up drinks to a packed house and patio.
The restaurant shut down for almost two months amid the pandemic. They were still making some money off takeout, but lost a substantial amount in alcohol sales.
Since reopening, Gabriel said the popular watering hole is steadily reaching the revenue precedent set this time last year, but like most local businesses, he’s concerned about losing out on CFD business.
“That’s usually our busiest two weeks. We’ll be able to stay open, but it’s a big kick to us and the rest of Cheyenne,” said Gabriel, who added that the big “Summertime On The Streets” crowds he saw Saturday was somewhat reassuring.
“I wasn’t sure how much (the event) would help, but it’s been really busy,” he said. “I’d like to see an event like this every two weeks if I could. It definitely helps us – and every business.”