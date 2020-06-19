CHEYENNE – Thankful Thursday and Lynn Buys Houses will kick off the summer by putting together “Summertime On The Streets,” an event to bring people together and a way for residents to support local businesses, according to a news release.
The event will begin Saturday, June 20, with “Coffee With The Chief” from 10-11:00 a.m. with complimentary coffee and donuts, followed by “Summertime On The Streets” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local merchants will be available from 15th to 18th streets and from Pioneer to Warren avenues.
The business merchants will be scattered throughout downtown, hosting sidewalk sales in order to encourage social distancing. Forty-four business merchants, along with 24 bands in six different locations, will provide entertainment while adhering to state issued public health orders. Every business will have a prize via raffle or giveaway.
Adherence to the following guidelines is required for participation by alcohol vendors and consumers since open containers will be permitted at this event:
- Wristbands shall be awarded by the licensee only to a person 21 years of age or older and must be visibly worn to purchase, possess or consume liquor within the special designated downtown area.
The only containers for alcoholic beverages in the special designated downtown area for this specific event are clear plastic cups. The cups shall have an identifying mark, name or logo, as required by the city.
Beer and malt beverages (including malt beverage alternatives) shall be served in 12-ounce cups; servings of wine shall not exceed 5 ounces; and mixed drinks may contain no more than 1.5 ounces of distilled spirit(s).
- No outside alcoholic beverage, wine or malt liquor may be brought into or consumed within the open-container area; a violation of this provision is a violation of the city's open-container laws and potentially other state or local statutes or codes.