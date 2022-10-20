...RED FLAG WARNING FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT
FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 426,
427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, 433, 434, 435, 436, AND 437...
* WIND...West to northwest 25 to 35 MPH with frequent gusts
greater than 45 MPH. The strongest winds are expected along and
west of Interstate 25.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 2
The Summit Rest Area, near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Photo provided Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
A Wyoming Department of Transportation news release on the brief closure of the Summit Rest Area, which is near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Screenshot on Thursday from the WYDOT release.
The Summit Rest Area, near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Photo provided Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
A Wyoming Department of Transportation news release on the brief closure of the Summit Rest Area, which is near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Screenshot on Thursday from the WYDOT release.
LARAMIE – East of this city, the Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 has again temporarily closed. It is for a different reason this time, and the closure was unplanned, according to a state official and to an automated highway alert message.
On Thursday morning, "a line burst unexpectedly," wrote Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Andrea Staley in an email shortly afterward to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "We are still assessing the damage, but it seems like it will be closed through the weekend. We need to repair/replace the heavily damaged line."
Staley noted that this incident is unrelated to a previous and brief closure last month. At that time, the rest area was shuttered due to facility and parking lot repairs and deep cleaning.
As an automated email message noted on Thursday at around 10:45 a.m., "the summit rest area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323."