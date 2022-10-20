LARAMIE – East of this city, the Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 has again temporarily closed. It is for a different reason this time, and the closure was unplanned, according to a state official and to an automated highway alert message.

On Thursday morning, "a line burst unexpectedly," wrote Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Andrea Staley in an email shortly afterward to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "We are still assessing the damage, but it seems like it will be closed through the weekend. We need to repair/replace the heavily damaged line."

