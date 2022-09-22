LARAMIE – The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie is temporarily closed through this Friday, because of facility and parking lot repairs as well as due to deep cleaning.

The closure was to have begun at 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation news release earlier this week as well as a WYDOT automated email alert on Thursday. WYDOT says this rest stop on I-80 remains closed through Friday while the repairs, cleaning and maintenance are completed.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus