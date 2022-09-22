A Wyoming Department of Transportation news release on the brief closure of the Summit Rest Area, which is near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Screenshot on Thursday from the WYDOT release.
The Summit Rest Area, near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Photo provided Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
LARAMIE – The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie is temporarily closed through this Friday, because of facility and parking lot repairs as well as due to deep cleaning.
The closure was to have begun at 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Wyoming Department of Transportation news release earlier this week as well as a WYDOT automated email alert on Thursday. WYDOT says this rest stop on I-80 remains closed through Friday while the repairs, cleaning and maintenance are completed.
"Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, will be closed to the public," according to the news release. "Truck parking will remain available while car and RV parking will be closed."
Although the agency's alert said the "rest area is closed until further notice," a WYDOT spokesperson clarified to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle the location is only expected to be shuttered through Friday.
