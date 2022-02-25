LARAMIE – The Summit Rest Area near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie will be temporarily closed on Wednesday and Thursday, March 2 and 3, for plumbing repairs.
The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the facility will remain closed through Thursday while plumbing repairs and maintenance take place.
Facilities, including restrooms and tourist information areas, will remain closed to the public. Parking will remain available.
