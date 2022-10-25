LARAMIE – The Summit Rest Area near here and along Interstate 80 has reopened once again, according to a state official and to an automated highway alert message.

On Thursday of last week, "a line burst unexpectedly," Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Andrea Staley had written shortly afterward, in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "We need to repair/replace the heavily damaged line."

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus