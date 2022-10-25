A Wyoming Department of Transportation news release on the brief closure of the Summit Rest Area, which is near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Screenshot on Thursday from the WYDOT release.
The Summit Rest Area, near mile marker 323 on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. Photo provided Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
LARAMIE – The Summit Rest Area near here and along Interstate 80 has reopened once again, according to a state official and to an automated highway alert message.
On Thursday of last week, "a line burst unexpectedly," Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesperson Andrea Staley had written shortly afterward, in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. "We need to repair/replace the heavily damaged line."
As of late Monday afternoon this week, the rest area was again open to the public, Staley wrote to the WTE. Everything is now fixed, she said Tuesday.
The incident that sparked the several-day closure was unrelated to a previous and brief closure last month. At that time, the rest area was shuttered due to facility and parking lot repairs and deep cleaning.
An automated email message noted on Monday at around 3 p.m. that the alert that prompted the following message was canceled: "The summit rest area is closed until further notice near Laramie at milepost 323."