CHEYENNE – Members of the Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club gathered in the pre-dawn hours Aug. 2 at North Cheyenne Community Park to hold their 28th annual Ride For Sight. The bike ride, co-sponsored by the Cheyenne Eye Clinic, raises funds for vision conservation and restoration and other Lions projects.
Due to uncertainty raised by the COVID-19 pandemic, planning for this year’s event was delayed. Despite that, 80 riders participated. Bike riders had their choice of 10-, 20-, 50- or 100-mile routes, or 50- and 100-kilometer routes. These routes all started at the North Cheyenne Park and headed toward Horse Creek, returning to the North Cheyenne Park. Sunrise Lions, assisted by members of the Cheyenne Noon, Cheyenne Frontier and Pine Bluffs Lions Clubs, staffed five rest stops along the course.
In addition to the main Ride For Sight, 20 riders of all ages joined in the Family Ride, starting at Cahill Park, and proceeding up to 10 miles along the Cheyenne Greenway.
In a news release, Sunrise Lions President Jim Landon said, “We want to thank all of our riders for coming out to ride this year. They all were able to social distance and enjoy a beautiful day on the high plains of Wyoming. We also want to thank all of our generous sponsors who make the ride, and the projects it supports, possible.”
Project chairman Jim Reynolds added, “We hope to make contributions to many of the projects that we have supported after previous bike rides. Among them are the Lions Clubs International Foundation, the Lions of Wyoming Foundation, the Allen H. Stewart Lions Camp on Casper Mountain, the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank, the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Institute Foundation, the Cheyenne Lions Vision Committee, local food pantries and many others.”
The Sunrise Lions are already planning on the next Ride For Sight on Aug. 8, 2021.
Lions Clubs International is the largest service club in the world with nearly 1.4 million members in 45,000 clubs in over 200 countries and geographic regions. In 1925, Lions were challenged by Helen Keller to become “Knights for the Blind in the crusade against darkness.”