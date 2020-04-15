CHEYENNE – In response to the COVID-19 emergency, the Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club voted Monday, April 13, to donate $2,500 to the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry.
By rearranging funding of some project priorities, the donation will support one of the local food pantries providing a needed service during the current COVID-19 pandemic. In the last year, the club has also supported the Empty Stocking Fund, Needs Inc., the Friday Food Bag Foundation, and first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
The Sunrise Lions Club’s support of the visually impaired and vision improvement will continue to be its top priority. The major source of the club’s project funding comes from the annual Ride for Sight charity bike ride.
Cheyenne Sunrise Lions Club is one of three Lions Clubs in Cheyenne and part of the 1.4 million members in the world’s largest service organization. Sunrise Lions was founded in December 1973 and is led this year by Lion President Denise Miller.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry is a project of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Cheyenne.