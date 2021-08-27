CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Super Tag raffle raised $1.46 million for conservation in 2021, according to the Game and Fish Department, which saw another record-breaking year of ticket sales, bolstered by hunters vying for 11 chances to get a license for the state’s premier big and trophy game.
Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunity and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. This year, 111,606 tickets were sold, nearly a 9% increase from last year. The program has raised more than $7.6 million for top conservation issues since its inception.
“Thank you, hunters, for the ongoing and enthusiastic support for Wyoming’s wildlife,” Glenn Pauley, who coordinates the Super Tag raffle for Game and Fish, said in a news release. “Super Tag revenue goes to support Game and Fish programs that address Wyoming’s most pressing topics — like the Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative, chronic wasting disease, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”
This fall, hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf and mountain lion, or a combination of three species of their choice with the Trifecta. A 12th winner was awarded a gear package with top-of-the-line hunting equipment and apparel. The 2021 winners, determined through a random draw, are:
Super Tag Trifecta: Wyatt Phillips, California
Pronghorn: Billy Luke, Texas
Deer: Michael Hansen, Utah
Elk: Augustine Gallo, California
Bighorn sheep: David Marko, Kansas
Black bear: Tyrel Faber, Colorado
Gray wolf: Caleb Masters, Texas
Moose: Adam Flod, Pennsylvania
Mountain goat: Mark Maki, North Dakota
Mountain lion: Kevin Ciavarra, California
Wild bison: Hayes Mire, Louisiana
Ultimate Gear Package: Cody Arbuckle, California
The Super Tag Trifecta, pronghorn, elk and black bear hunters only purchased one ticket each to win.
Winning the Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations depending on license availability for moose, sheep and bison. Furthermore, lifetime limits do not apply and hunters keep their preference points