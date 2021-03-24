CHEYENNE – Superday is an annual celebration that kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month, and is hosted by Cheyenne’s Community Recreation and Events Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities.
The city of Cheyenne and the Superday presenting sponsor, HollyFrontier Renewables, announced Tuesday that Superday 2021 will be held Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the south end of Lions Park.
The event will feature youth sports and program demonstrations, free clinics, an adult grass volleyball tournament, Fun 5K Walk/Run, Tour de Prairie (25-, 50-, 75-, 100-mile bike ride), food vendors, entertainment, water sports, chalk art festival, community vendors, inflatables, kid zone, gasoline alley, touch-a-truck, bubble machine and much more.
The event will be spread out around the park for social distancing.
Registration and applications for food vendors, community vendors, 5K, Tour de Prairie, Chalk Art Festival and the Volleyball Tournament can be found at www.CheyenneRec.org/Superday. To be a sponsor or to ask questions, contact the city recreation manager at 307-773-1044.