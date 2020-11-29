CHEYENNE – The streets of downtown Cheyenne came alive on Saturday morning, as swathes of people showed up to shop local for Small Business Saturday. From Desperado Depot to the Prairie Pantry, the downtown businesses were crowded with spirited shoppers, which was a welcome change from recent months.
As small businesses continue to struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority Assistant Director Haylee Chenchar said this event was a much-needed time for residents to show their support. With both coronavirus and the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days, a number of small businesses went without a boost from tourism this summer.
“Our downtown community has worked so hard all year to give back to people who have really needed it, and this is a really great opportunity for us to give back to our small businesses,” Chenchar said.
Because of COVID-19’s effects on local businesses, the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority was awarded CARES Act funding from the State Loan and Investment Board to promote the event, in order to help raise awareness and help businesses make it through the winter. Their promotions seemingly paid off, as shops across the entire downtown saw an influx in shoppers.
Prairie Pantry Owner Susan Anthony buzzed around her store, catching up with old friends and providing expertise for her customer’s cooking needs. The gourmet kitchen store was offering a number of deals – including a free Shop Small canvas bag with purchases of $25 or more – but Anthony said her customers have stuck with them throughout the entire pandemic, discounts or not.
“Our customers are so supportive and they have just been here for us all year,” Anthony said. “They understand small business, and they want to support small business. And we are so grateful to the residents of Cheyenne for that.”
The same was true for Desperado Depot Owner Devon Von Krosigk, who is currently in the process of expanding her shop into the ballroom of the Asher Building. The plan is to turn her current location into Drifter Dreams Bridal, aiming to sell bridesmaid and wedding dresses galore by mid-December.
Von Krosigk agreed that her customers have continued to support them throughout the pandemic, with many choosing to use their online shopping option. And while she said Small Business Saturday doesn’t feel much different than years past, she said it’s still just as important to buy local for both the businesses and the community.
“A lot of the businesses downtown – we support our local community; we support our children’s activities: baseball, football, anything; we’re a sponsor for Frontier Days, as well. I think keeping the money in the community is very important,” Von Krosigk.