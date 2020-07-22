CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court recently affirmed Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe’s decision that Jesse Gerber was rightfully denied unemployment.
Gerber appealed his denial in the case – Jesse Gerber v. State of Wyoming, Department of Workforce Services, Unemployment Insurance Commission – because he claimed the Department of Workforce Services incorrectly denied his unemployment claim because he left his work to receive training. Sharpe upheld the Workforce Services decision, which stated Gerber left his employment voluntarily and didn’t qualify for the training exemption.
In his appeal, Gerber asked the high court to analyze if his unemployment denial conformed with the law.
Gerber was working at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center when he was accepted into Laramie County Community College’s nursing program. He asked the VA if it would be possible to arrange his work schedule around his classes, but the VA was unable to do so.
Gerber then resigned from his position and filed an unemployment claim. His claim was denied because he “left work voluntarily.” Berger appealed this denial, but the denial was affirmed by the hearing examiner, and later Sharpe.
There is an exception in the unemployment law that states people can leave their current job to receive further training or education under certain conditions.
In his appeal, Gerber said Workforce Services misinterpreted the state statute that allows for people to collect unemployment if they leave their job for further training or education. However, in his appeal to the high court, Gerber cited the incorrect state statute for review.
But even if he cited the correct state statute, the Supreme Court said it wouldn’t change the fact that he remained ineligible for unemployment benefits.
Gerber was required to get prior approval for his training, which he didn’t. For that reason, his training doesn’t meet the statutory exception conditions for unemployment, the high court ruled.